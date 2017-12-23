SA Rugby pays tribute to former national skipper

Cape Town - SA Rugby on Saturday paid tribute to former African Springbok captain Mpenduli “Liston” Ntshongwana,
who passed away earlier this week.
Ntshongwana, who was nicknamed
‘Liston’ after former world heavyweight boxing champion Sonny Liston, was a
formidable loose forward who captained the African Springboks on a number of
occasions in the 1970s against international touring teams.
Born in the Eastern Cape, he
represented the University of Fort Hare and the Border Rugby Union (1970 -74)
in his formative playing years.
He had pace, excellent handling
skills and a massive kicking range. In addition to displaying his prowess on
provincial level in the Partons Cup Competition, he went on to successfully
captain the African Springboks (South African African Rugby Football Board) and
later the Leopards (SA Rugby Association) against both the Proteas and
international opposition such as the British Lions (1974), Italy (1974) and
France (1975).
Contemporary sport writers described
Ntshongwana as being “able to transform a beaten side into a lively set”
and a versatile player as well as “a good leader, he runs well with the ball
and tackles effectively”.
Renowned former rugby historian, the
late Vuyisa Qunta, listed Ntshongwana as one of the best Number 7 flankers in
African rugby and therefore a sure choice for his ‘dream team’ after Ben
Malamba.