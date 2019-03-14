SA Rugby open to Nations Championship talks

Cape Town - SA Rugby's representatives will report back to internal stakeholders, following the latest discussions on the World Rugby Nations Championship concept.

The creation of an annual championship for rugby nations - within a new, global business model - has been under discussion within World Rugby for a number of months.

The concept was discussed in Dublin on Thursday at a meeting of the World Rugby council, at which SA Rugby was represented by President Mark Alexander and CEO Jurie Roux.

"The model is an interesting one," said Roux. "Creating a meaningful season-long competition out of the current patchwork of events and tournaments has an obvious appeal as well as proving a clear development pathway for emerging nations, which speaks directly to one of the fundamental goals of World Rugby.

"It would also create new and potentially lucrative opportunities for the sport as well as a single point of purchase for existing and new broadcasting players.

"But there are a number of due diligences to be performed and questions to be answered before anything can come to fruition."

Roux said the next step for SA Rugby would be to consult with its member unions as well as player representatives before committing the organisation to a final position on the proposal.

WATCH below the World Rugby's proposed Nations Championship format: