NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

SA Rugby: Etzebeth remains part of Springbok squad

2019-08-26 13:21
Eben Etzebeth (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - SA Rugby has confirmed that lock Eben Etzebeth remains part of the Springbok Rugby World Cup squad despite allegations he was involved in unsavoury altercations in Langebaan over the weekend. 

Etzebeth and a group of family and friends were involved in two separate alleged incidents in the West Coast town late on Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday morning.

In the first incident, the owner of a local watering hole - Die Watergat - confirmed to Sport24 on Monday that a patron was removed from the bar around midnight following a scuffle with the Etzebeth party.

That patron in question has laid a charge with local police which is currently being investigated.

Hours later another incident occurred in the street outside the club, with accusations on social media suggesting Etzebeth had engaged in abusive and racial behaviour. 

It prompted Etzebeth to defend himself on social media, denying any such wrongdoing, but it was confirmed that another charge related to this incident has been filed.

SA Rugby moved swiftly on Monday to confirm they had consulted with the 78-Test veteran and following his version of events, the 27-year-old remains part of the squad. 

"The South African Rugby Union is a law abiding member of South African society and has no tolerance of acts of violence or racial abuse. We will co-operate with the authorities in any way necessary. Our Rugby World Cup squad will have no place for anyone who transgresses those principles," the statement read.

"But we also trust our people to act responsibly and tell the truth. We have spoken to Eben and he categorically denies any physical or racial abuse on his part as has been alleged in social media.

"He is a member of the Springbok squad and will remain so unless police authorities require our reconsideration."

The Springboks will announce their 31-man Rugby World Cup squad for the tournament in Japan on Monday at 15:00.

Compiled by: Garrin Lambley

Read more on:    springboks  |  rwc 2019  |  eben etzebeth  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Etzebeth denies assault, racist slur in Langebaan Pub owner gives version of alleged Eben Etzebeth incident Star Springbok apologises to team-mates after failed doping test Popular SABC sports analyst David Kekana dies Scarra sorry for slapping ball out of ball boy's hands
Bok RWC squad: Expect 'mundane Monday'! Klusener wants to bring the fire back to new-look Proteas Ntseki names first Bafana squad for Zambia friendly Anderson leads SA charge at US Open Wales try prompts World Rugby law change

Fixtures
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v Canada, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

How will the Springboks fare at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: In Conversation with Caster Semenya
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 