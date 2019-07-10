NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

SA Rugby 'devastated' to hear of James Small's passing

2019-07-10 17:48
James Small
James Small (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - SA Rugby on Wednesday paid tribute to former Springbok wing James Small, who died suddenly of a heart attack.

Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby, passed on his condolences to Small's family and friends. 

"James, as a member of the triumphant Rugby World Cup squad from 1995, will always have a special place in the hearts and minds of the South African public and we were devastated to hear of his passing," said Alexander. 

"He always played with the type of passion and courage that encapsulate what Springbok rugby stands for, and he lived his life in the same way.  

"At 50-years-old, James Small died too young. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this very sad time."

Small made his debut for the Springboks against New Zealand in Johannesburg in 1992 and played in 47 Tests until 1997.

He scored 20 Test tries, with the last of those in his final match in the Green and Gold, against Scotland - a try which, at that stage, broke Danie Gerber's Test record.  

In total, Small donned the Green and Gold 60 times, scoring 27 tries. He played Tests against New Zealand, Australia, Western Samoa, Fiji, France, Italy, Romania, England, Scotland, Argentina and the British & Irish Lions.  

In his provincial career, Small played for the Golden Lions (then Transvaal), Sharks (then Natal) and Western Province, appearing in Currie Cup finals for all three sides and lifting the coveted golden cup in the colours of the Sharks and WP, but never with the Golden Lions.  

In recent years, Small turned to coaching, and assisted Robert du Preez at NWU-Pukke and the Leopards before joining Pirates in Johannesburg as assistant coach. 

Small is the fourth member of the Springbok squad from 1995 to pass away, after Kitch Christie (coach), Ruben Kruger (flank) and Joost van der Westhuizen (scrumhalf). 

Further details will follow, but the family requested privacy at this very sad time.

