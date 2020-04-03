SA Rugby conducting online coaching clinics during coronavirus lockdown

With world rugby still temporarily shut down as a result of the coronavirus crisis, franchises and clubs all around the world have had to embrace technology to get the most of their players.

Players are required to conduct their fitness sessions from home and then record their results online, while communication between the coaching teams and the players is now all being conducted with the use of technology.

Now, SA Rugby is looking to maximise the time away from the game with members of the Springbok and Blitzbok coaching team conducting online sessions with coaches across the country.

The pilot online coaching webinar was launched on Wednesday, when Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids hosted an interactive presentation to 80 schools coaches.

On Friday, the second webinar in the series was hosted by Ashley Evert, the Blitzboks’ Team Manager and a former SA Under-20 and Blue Bulls forwards coach, who conducted a lineout throwing session.

The coaches dialled into the 65-minute online session from their homes from all over South Africa. The presentations last approximately 45 minutes and were followed by 20-minute interactive Q&A sessions.

Over the course of the next three weeks, Rassie Erasmus (Director of Rugby), Jacques Nienaber (Springbok coach), Neil Powell (Blitzbok coach) and both national teams’ assistant coaches will take turns to present their area of expertise with the group of coaches.

Erasmus praised the initiative as a breakthrough in their effort to communicate simultaneously, and on a large scale, with local coaches across South Africa.

“Hilton Adonis (Manager: Training and Education at SA Rugby) and Louis Koen (Manager: High Performance Programmes), as well as their other colleagues who worked hard behind the scenes, must be commended for getting this initiative off the ground,” said Erasmus.

“The pilot webinar was a great success and created a lot of excitement among the coaches. This platform will enable us to continue with the training and education of our coaches even though we are in a period of self-isolation at the moment.”