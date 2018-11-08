SA record in France a good sign for Boks

Cape Town - The Springboks head into Saturday's clash against France in Paris knowing that they have enjoyed success in the country over the years.

In 19 matches played between the countries since 1913, the Springboks have won 13, lost 5 and drawn 1.

That gives them a healthy overall win percentage of 68.4% in France, and their record post-isolation makes for similar reading.

France have hosted South Africa 12 times since 1992 with the Boks winning 7 of those and losing 5 for a win percentage of 58.3%.

The Boks have also won on their last two visits to the Stade de France, triumphing 18-17 under Allister Coetzee in 2017 and 19-10 under Heyneke Meyer in 2013.

South Africa's best result away against France came in 1997 when Nick Mallett's side thrashed their hosts 52-10 at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Wing Pieter Rossouw scored four tries that day.

South Africa's biggest defeat in France, meanwhile, came in 2002 when Rudolf Straeuli's side went down 30-10 in Marseille.

There were 5 Springbok debutants that day, including former captain Jean de Villiers.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 22:05 (SA time).