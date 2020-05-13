NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rugby's ultimate prize: Views from 3 RWC-winning Springbok captains

2020-05-13 17:05
Siya Kolisi and Cyril Ramaphosa (Getty Images)
Siya Kolisi and Cyril Ramaphosa (Getty Images)
Related Links

South Africa's three Rugby World Cup-winning captains have recalled what the moment lifting Webb Ellis Cup meant to them.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

Francois Pienaar (1995), John Smit (2007) and Siya Kolisi (2019) are three South Africans amongst an elite group of eight men who have experienced the joy of lifting rugby's ultimate prize on behalf of their team-mates.

In interviews with World Rugby, the trio recalled the respective heroic moments.

For Pienaar, whose Boks beat the All Blacks 15-12 in the 1995 final at Ellis Park, the overriding memory as he collected the trophy from South Africa President Nelson Mandela was one of relief.

"You know there is so much at stake. The tension was unique because you either end that week as a world champion or not.

"The enduring memory is a feeling of absolute relief. In a Rugby World Cup final, you don’t care how you do it or who does it, you don’t care about the margin, you just want to be ahead on the scoreboard after 80 minutes.

"When you look up and see that, and you know nobody can take that from you, it is the most wonderful feeling. It was insane, incredible... Not in my wildest dreams could I have imagined the impact it would have on our country," Pienaar concluded.

Smit, whose charges beat England 15-6 in the final in Paris in 2007, credited a team effort.

"We had the responsibility of carrying the hopes of a nation on our shoulders... dreams come true.

"It's hard to let it sink in. I'm proud of every single one of the guys. There's going to be a lot of stories told as we get older, but no-one can take it away from this group."

Kolisi, who led the Boks to a 32-12 final win over England in Yokohama last year, expressed how much winning the tournament meant to his country as a whole.

"I am just grateful for everything the team has been through, we have faced a lot of challenges. But the people of South Africa have got behind us, and we are so grateful to them.

"We have so many problems in our country but with a team like this - we come from different backgrounds and different races - we came together with one goal.

"I really hope we have done that for South Africa, to show that we can pull together if we want and achieve something. Since I have been alive, I have never seen South Africa like this."

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
1995, 2007, 2019: An all-time Springbok 'World Cup Final XV' Jake White lures Springbok livewire Gio Aplon to Loftus Bands recalls the day McCaw was monstered at Loftus Why Springbok giant RG will only grow further Stonehouse: Excessive contracting comes back to bite local rugby
OPINION | Liverpool deserve title if Premier League is cancelled Rugby unions bracing for 'Black Friday' sale as deadline day looms Why Springbok giant RG will only grow further WATCH | As Stormers say goodbye to Leyds, do you recall THIS pass? Ewie Cronje and the match that crumpled SA elite

Fixtures
Saturday, 04 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Cape Town 17:05
Saturday, 11 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 18 July 2020
South Africa v Georgia, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 08 August 2020
South Africa v Argentina, Emirates Airline Park 14:00
Saturday, 15 August 2020
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Bicentenario 21:45
Saturday, 29 August 2020
Australia v South Africa, Optus Stadium 14:00
Vote

Debate rages! Who is the greatest ever Springbok hooker ... John Smit, Bismarck du Plessis or someone else perhaps?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | PGA Tour players share their best stories on Tiger Woods
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 