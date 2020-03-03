NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rugby Championship set for major revamp - report

2020-03-03 11:14
Rugby World Cup, Springboks
Springboks 2019 Rugby World Cup champions (Getty Images)
Cape Town - The Rugby Championship looks set for a major revamp from as early as 2021, according to reports out of New Zealand. 

According to an article written by New Zealand Herald journalist Gregor Paul, the new-look format would see the Springboks travel to one of New Zealand or Australia every year - on a rotational basis.

Their home and away fixtures against Argentina would remain unchanged while they would then play one home match against either New Zealand or Australia (against the country the Springboks didn't travel to).

The new schedule would mean every team would play four Rugby Championship matches from next year onwards, down from the previous six in non-Rugby World Cup years.

It also means the Springboks would only host the All Blacks and Wallabies every two years. 

The report suggests that the thinking behind the revamp is to limit the amount of traveling, while the hope is that fixtures between the world champion Springboks and All Blacks for example will now take on more meaning given that there is only one per year. 

There is also the possibility, the report adds, of sides taking bigger squads on tour and potentially playing tour matches against local franchises. 

