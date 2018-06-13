NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

RG Snyman opens up on Bok debut

2018-06-13 08:38
RG Snyman (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok lock RG Snyman is making a name for himself in a hurry. 

He was immense in his Test debut on Saturday as the Boks overturned a 24-3 deficit to beat England 42-39 at Ellis Park, and it hasn't taken long for critics to start comparing him to former Bok legend Victor Matfield.

Snyman's lineout steal in the dying stages of the match came at a time when England were seeking a winning try, while he also set up fellow-debutant Aphiwe Dyantyi for a try. 

"It's a big honour and a privilege to play for the Springboks. It's something you dream about growing up. Running out at Ellis Park is a special moment, seeing all those people there to support you. It was a nice match to play," Snyman said on Tuesday. 

The 23-year-old credited Duane Vermeulen for calming the team down with a talk under the posts when the Boks had slipped to 24-3.

"The first 20 minutes, I felt like it was never going to end," he said of his debut.

"Playing with guys that have walked the road in a Bok jersey before and have a lot of experience was nice, especially being down after 20 minutes and Duane just having a chat to us.

"You can see that maybe he's been in a situation like that before and he instilled a bit of calmness into the guys."

Snyman has been in superb form for the Bulls in 2018 and he said he was thriving under the mentorship of John Mitchell.

"Mitch doesn't really put a lot of pressure on us," said Snyman.

"He just wants us to have fun on the field and he understands what makes every player good. He just tries to focus on that and I think that's the difference."

Read more on:    springboks  |  rg snyman  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Proudfoot: Rassie is a master tactician

2018-06-13 08:22

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Jake White has advice for Boks going forward Duane to have limited role in Rugby Championship Pollard boost for Boks ahead of Bloem Test Rassie: There will be changes for Bloemfontein Kiwi scribe lashes refereeing at Eden Park - and Ellis Park
Steyn far from done with Proteas Indisputable! Vermeulen RWC 2019 ‘must have’ Kiwi scribe lashes refereeing at Eden Park - and Ellis Park African team unlikely to win Soccer World Cup Bulls v Stormers to open 2019 Super Rugby season

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Oita Bank Stadium 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 21:40
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:10
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 21:40
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 02:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Nelspruit Rugby Stadium 21:40
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Vote

With the Springboks 1-0 up in their three-Test series against England, how do see the remaining Tests panning out?

Latest Multimedia

8 years ago: Tshabalala's sensational 2010 SWC opener
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 