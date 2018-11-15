RG set for Bok starting role at Murrayfield

Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is likely to make a few changes to his match-day squad for Saturday’s Test against Scotland in Edinburgh.

According to Netwerk24, Erasmus could make two changes and two positional shifts to the team that beat France 29-26 in Paris last weekend.

In the backline, Embrose Papier is likely to replace Faf de Klerk at scrumhalf, with the latter having been released to play for his English club Sale Sharks.

Warren Whiteley is expected to sit out due to a calf injury, which means Duane Vermeulen will shift from flank to No 8.

Pieter-Steph du Toit, who started at lock against France, will move into Vermeulen’s place at blindside flank, with RG Snyman coming in as Franco Mostert's lock partner.



The report on the Afrikaans website added that the Boks were unlikely to risk Eben Etzebeth, who missed the France Test due to a foot injury.

The Springboks said earlier in the week that Etzebeth was to return to full training after recovering from his injury, but a decision on whether he will face Scotland was delayed.

Erasmus will name his team at 16:00 (SA time) on Thursday.

Likely Springbok starting team:

15 Willie le Roux, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

