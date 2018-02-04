REVEALED: How much it cost SA Rugby to axe Coetzee

Cape Town - According to reports, it cost SA Rugby R1.8 million to sack former Springbok coach Allister Coetzee.

SA Rugby announced last Friday that it had reached an agreement with Coetzee to part ways with immediate effect.

According to the Netwerk24 website, SA Rugby paid Coetzee a severance package worth roughly six months' salary.

Having originally been appointed for a four-year contract, Coetzee's time at the helm lasted half of that - or 25 Tests in charge.

Of those 25 matches, the Boks won 11, lost 12 and drew 2, which translates into a 44% win-record.

That gives Coetzee the fourth worst record of the 12 national coaches who have taken up the role since readmission back in 1992.

Doing the sums - and assuming the reports of a R3.6 million salary per annum are correct - SA Rugby forked out a total of R9 million on Coetzee for his 25 Tests at the helm.

That works out neatly at R360 000 per Test. Or just under R820 000 per Test victory...

Meanwhile, it doesn't appear Coetzee will be unemployed for long, with reports suggesting he'll be unveiled as Japanese club Canon Eagles' coach as early as this week.