NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Retired Lambie describes 'trembling, headaches, migraines'

2019-01-20 11:18
Pat Lambie (Gallo)
Related Links

Nanterre - Former Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie has opened up on his decision to retire from professional rugby.

The news, which was confirmed on Saturday, was down to post-concussion problems.

Lambie, a 28-year-old who has played 56 times for South Africa, announced his decision earlier in the day in an interview with French sports daily L'Equipe.

The flyhalf had been expected to return at the end of January after eight months on the sidelines, but had decided to end his career following numerous concussions and "persistent post-concussion symptoms", he told L'Equipe.

Lambie said he had already contemplated retirement before arriving in France after three concussions in South Africa, "two of them serious."  After the last, in May 2017, he did not play for six months.

He suffered a further concussion at Oyonnax in December 2017. The symptoms, he said, "lasted about 40 days".

"I was able to play again at the end of February (2018), I felt OK but I was not at my best," he said. 

He appeared in the European Cup final in May but limped off with a ligament injury as Racing lost to Leinster. 

He said that as his knee recovered the concussion symptoms grew worse.

He described "trembling legs," headaches, migraines and eye irritations.

"I have not been able to do any weight sessions in the last two and a half months because I had a terrible headache."

"I followed the advice of two neurologists," he said.

"They advised me to stop rugby."

Lambie was at La Defense Arena to see his team-mates beat Scarlets and win their pool in the European Champions Cup on Saturday. 

His decision to retire came as "a shock" to team-mate Dimitri Szarzewski.

"I immediately imagined myself in his place," said former France hooker Szarzewski, who is 35, adding that when Lambie arrived "we knew he was a bit fragile."

Fullback Brice Dulin said Lambie had off-field developments to focus on.

"Pat is the same age as me, it's weird. But it's a decision of life, he will be a dad very soon," Dulin said, after Racing advanced to the knockout rounds of a competition in which they have lost two finals in the last three years

"I just hope that in a few months we will have a nice tribute to him." 

Read more on:    springboks  |  pat lambie  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
TRIBUTE: Pat Lambie - The perfect squad guy 'Gutted' Beast pays tribute to retiring Lambie WATCH: Bismarck shoves physio in ugly scenes Pat Lambie's retirement confirmed Serena left 'heartbroken' as opponent crumbles in tears
Ramiz Raja chats to Sport24 5 things we'd like to see in Super Rugby 2019 Lambie set to retire due to concussion symptoms SANZAAR CEO promises exciting Super Rugby season S18 SA conference: 'Dog eat dog' this year!

Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Following the conclusion of the various end of year tours to Europe, who is your favourite for the 2019 Rugby World Cup title?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 