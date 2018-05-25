Reinach: I'll win the World Cup for Rassie

Cape Town - Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach is hopeful that his name will be amongst the 40-man list when coach Rassie Erasmus names his Springbok squad on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old currently plies his trade at English club Northampton Saints, who he has represented since 2017.

Reinach played the last of his 10 Tests against Argentina in August 2015 but is now hopeful to add to that tally.

A knee injury prevented Reinach from playing international rugby in 2016, while in 2017 he was not picked due to an SA Rugby ruling which prevented overseas Springboks with fewer than 30 Test caps to be selected.

But Erasmus has managed to convince SA Rugby to allow him to pick overseas players - whether they've played 30 Tests or not.

Faf de Klerk, who plays for English club Sale Sharks and boasts 11 Test caps, is rumoured to be a strong candidate to make Erasmus’ squad.

But Reinach has also performed well for Northampton and he believes he could add value to the Bok squad.

In fact, he made a bold statement in an interview with Netwerk24 this week, saying: “If Rassie picks me, then I’ll win the World Cup for him next year.”

Reinach added that he is now a better player tactically and a more complete player.

Erasmus will name a 40-man Springbok squad on Saturday night.

Of that squad, 26 players will fly to America for a Test against Wales in Washington DC on June 2.

The others will stay behind to prepare for the opening Test against England in Johannesburg on June 9.

After the first England Test, the Bok squad will be reduced to 30 players ahead of the final two Tests in Bloemfontein (June 16) and Cape Town (June 23).