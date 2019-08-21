NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rassie's win record blossoming at good time

2019-08-21 15:32
Rassie Erasmus
Rassie Erasmus (Getty Images)
Related Links

Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer

Cape Town - It has almost been forgotten in the excitement of the drought-breaking Rugby Championship title triumph and (so far) smooth lead-up to his first World Cup.

But courtesy of the 2019 Springboks' unbeaten record from four matches so far, head coach Rassie Erasmus' win percentage rate is starting to shift into increasingly positive terrain.

Although only three of the results have been wins (twice against Argentina, once Australia, plus a draw against world champions New Zealand), the ever-improving consistency of the Boks has meant Erasmus has shifted from his first-season record of exactly 50 percent - seven wins, seven reverses from 14 Tests in 2018 - to 55.5 percent: now 10 wins from a total of 18 internationals.

That means he has leapfrogged, following the Loftus victory over the Pumas last Saturday, two of the post-isolation coaches to have presided over 10 Tests or more: Harry Viljoen (53.3) and Rudolf Straeuli (52.17).

Despite the bumpy ride in his maiden season last year, Erasmus had already ensured by the end of it he was well ahead of both predecessor Allister Coetzee (44 percent) and Ian McIntosh (33.33).

Now he is closing in more quickly than some may think on the Bok coaches with win percentage records in the sixties: Andre Markgraaff (61.54), Peter de Villiers (62.50) and Jake White and Heyneke Meyer (both almost 67).

The only ones still significantly further out of sight are Nick Mallett (71.05 percent) and Kitch Christie with his legendary 100 percent - 14 wins in as many matches including the 1995 World Cup spoils.

But the roster over the next few weeks seems extremely favourable for incumbent Erasmus to make further notable gains.

His charges next play Japan, in the last Test before RWC 2019 begins, in Saitama on September 6: despite the horror of that Brighton defeat to them at the last World Cup in the only bilateral clash to this point, the Boks will be heavily tipped to earn comfortable revenge.

If that happens, Erasmus will move up to a 57.89 percent win record.

Then comes the group stage of the World Cup, where there must be an excellent chance, even if they fall to cup-holders the All Blacks in the seismic Pool B opener, of South Africa then knocking over all of Namibia, Italy and Canada.

If the Boks do end the pool with three wins from four (and some might even argue that that is a pessimistic assumption, considering how dramatically the gap has closed again on the old NZ foe), Erasmus will, in all likelihood, sport a win percentage of 60.86 upon entry to the RWC knockout phase - 14 wins from 23 Tests in total under his tenure at that point.

Considering the broad "feelgood" vibe around Bok rugby at present, there'd be a case for saying it's the least he would deserve ...

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing

Read more on:    springboks  |  rwc 2019  |  rassie erasmus  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Coetzee on shattered World Cup dream: Time will heal wounds Boks: Japan Test could be Kolbe wing-swap ‘trial’ Bok squad riddle: Is it Kwagga v Rynhardt now? Women to get gender-neutral Rugby World Cup from 2021 RWC: The threat Boks could go ‘stale’
32 Boks in camp: Which player faces World Cup chop? WATCH | 2019 Rugby World Cup kicks off in 1 month Oosthuizen makes Tour Championship cut Bok squad riddle: Is it Kwagga v Rynhardt now? Former Aussie coach Lehmann joins Kirsten in The Hundred

Fixtures
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v Canada, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

How will the Springboks fare at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: In Conversation with Caster Semenya
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 