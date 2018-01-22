NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTO TRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rassie's Bok ultimatum for Franco

2018-01-22 22:30
Franco Smith (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok assistant coach Franco Smith faces a tough decision regarding his coaching future.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated on Sunday that Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby’s new director of rugby, has given Smith the choice of moving to Cape Town and remain part of the Bok coaching staff, or staying in Bloemfontein and giving up his role with the national team.

Smith, who is the Springboks' attack and skills coach, is also employed at the Cheetahs where he fulfils the role of director of rugby.

However, it appears as though Erasmus wants Smith to live close to SA Rugby’s headquarters - which is situated in Plattekloof just outside Cape Town.

The newspaper further reported that Smith was given the option to either move his family to Cape Town permanently or make the city his temporary home.

Smith’s family is settled in Bloemfontein and should he opt for the second option then he’d spent long periods away from them.

In his new role, Erasmus oversees all of the country’s national teams and he looks likely to coach the Springboks full-time in 2018, with SA Rugby reportedly in talks to relieve Allister Coetzee of his duties as Springbok head coach.

Smith, a former flyhalf and centre who played nine Tests for the Boks between 1997 and 1999, became head coach of the Cheetahs in 2015 and joined the Bok setup at the end of 2016.

Read more on:    springboks  |  rassie erasmus  |  franco smith  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Uncertainty remains over Coetzee's Bok post

2018-01-22 07:14

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rassie's Bok ultimatum for Franco Proteas: Temba blow pulls Theunis closer Benni is still a baby, says Ertugral Uncertainty remains over Coetzee's Bok post WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever taken?
Benni is still a baby, says Ertugral Quinny’s glovework: There is NO ONE better Barry returns to Stormers, Mapimpi joins Sharks No tournament with Sunwolves can be 'best v best'! Johan Goosen in shock return from retirement?

Fixtures
Saturday, 12 November 2016
Germany v Uruguay, Volksbank Stadion 18:45
Tuesday, 13 June 2017
Canada v Usa, BMO Stadium 01:00
Saturday, 17 June 2017
Canada v Usa, BMO Stadium 01:00
Saturday, 18 November 2017
Belgium v Brazil, Petit Heysel 16:00
Saturday, 09 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Auckland 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Brisbane 12:05
South Africa v England, Johannesburg 17:05
Saturday, 16 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Wellington 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Melbourne 12:05
South Africa v England, Bloemfontein 17:05
Vote

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee remains defiant, saying he won't resign despite a shambolic two years at the helm. Your thoughts?

Latest Multimedia

Bizarre soccer match: 3 Japanese pros v 100 kids
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 