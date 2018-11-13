NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rassie's 'balancing act' to limit changes for Scotland

2018-11-13 08:03
Rassie Erasmus
Rassie Erasmus (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has spoken once again about the "balancing act" he faces in team selection. 

In an ideal world, Erasmus would be creating depth in every position as preparations for the 2019 World Cup continue. 

Results, though, are always going to be the most important barometer when it comes to the South African public and while the Boks have made strides in 2018, Erasmus still boasts a win percentage of just 50% having won six and lost six this year. 

Being ready for the World Cup is the priority, but Erasmus and the Boks need to win more than they lose between now and then. 

There will be two forced changes for Saturday's clash against Scotland with No 8 Warren Whiteley out with a calf injury and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk released to his club, but listening to Erasmus speak on Monday, it sounds like there will be limited wholesale changes. 

"When you lose a match you have to pick up momentum again and I think that's the balancing act we faced when we lost to England," Erasmus explained.

"We like to make changes when we're winning and not when we're losing. That's why we got Faf (De Klerk) and more of the experienced guys back."

Erasmus included six overseas-based players in his matchday squad for this Saturday's 29-26 win over France, and he explained on Monday the thinking behind that decision. 

"The guys who are in the European cycle like Faf, Francois Louw and Vincent Koch are as fresh as the guys they are playing against where we (SA players) are at the end of our season," he said.

"That helped a lot last week in terms of getting back in those last few minutes.

"We want to definitely try and give guys chances but it is a balancing act about not losing momentum again."

Read more on:    springboks  |  rassie erasmus  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

5 talking points: France v Springboks

2018-11-12 07:59

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kaplan: TMO call against England was incorrect World Rugby: England disallowed try was 'correct call' 5 talking points: France v Springboks 'There's something loose between my legs': Vettel in radio shock Mallett: Springbok subs made a real difference
Chart-busters! Miller, Du Plessis hit ‘Top 20’ Bulls protected if Hendricks heart issue resurfaces Proteas: World Cup picture after Aussie series Bulls unveil Super Rugby training squad Mallett: Springbok subs made a real difference

Fixtures
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v TBC, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which of the five nominees for 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year deserves the award most?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Stone attempts 500-ball hole-in-one challenge
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 