Rassie's 'balancing act' to limit changes for Scotland

Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has spoken once again about the "balancing act" he faces in team selection.

In an ideal world, Erasmus would be creating depth in every position as preparations for the 2019 World Cup continue.

Results, though, are always going to be the most important barometer when it comes to the South African public and while the Boks have made strides in 2018, Erasmus still boasts a win percentage of just 50% having won six and lost six this year.

Being ready for the World Cup is the priority, but Erasmus and the Boks need to win more than they lose between now and then.

There will be two forced changes for Saturday's clash against Scotland with No 8 Warren Whiteley out with a calf injury and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk released to his club, but listening to Erasmus speak on Monday, it sounds like there will be limited wholesale changes.

"When you lose a match you have to pick up momentum again and I think that's the balancing act we faced when we lost to England," Erasmus explained.

"We like to make changes when we're winning and not when we're losing. That's why we got Faf (De Klerk) and more of the experienced guys back."

Erasmus included six overseas-based players in his matchday squad for this Saturday's 29-26 win over France, and he explained on Monday the thinking behind that decision.

"The guys who are in the European cycle like Faf, Francois Louw and Vincent Koch are as fresh as the guys they are playing against where we (SA players) are at the end of our season," he said.

"That helped a lot last week in terms of getting back in those last few minutes.

"We want to definitely try and give guys chances but it is a balancing act about not losing momentum again."