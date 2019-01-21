Rassie’s 3 prerequisites for Bok squad inclusion

Cape Town - The Springboks' squad for this year’s Rugby World Cup is not yet cast in stone, coach Rassie Erasmus has stressed.

Netwerk24 reported on Sunday that Erasmus has informed the country’s Super Rugby players that standout performances in this year's competition could still earn a ticket to the global showpiece in Japan.

Erasmus recently paid a visit to the Bulls, Lions and Stormers and is set to meet the Sharks this week.

He had three answers to players eager to learn what it would take to make the final 31-man squad for the World Cup:

- Play very good rugby for your franchise and help them

- Be above average in all departments of the game like tackling, scrum work, clean-out at the rucks and on attack

- Show something that separates you from the rest. Consistency alone will not get you there

The Springboks will play five Tests before the World Cup.

They will play three Rugby Championship Tests - Australia (Johannesburg, July 20), New Zealand (Wellington, July 27) and Argentina (away at a yet to be determined venue, August 10).

The Boks will play an additional Test against Argentina in Pretoria (August 17), as well as a World Cup warm-up game against Japan in Saitama (September 6).

The 2019 Rugby World Cup runs from September 20 until November 2.

South Africa open their Pool B account against New Zealand in Yokohama (Saturday, September 21), followed by matches against Namibia in Toyota (Saturday, September 28), Italy in Fukuroi (Friday, October 4) and Canada in Kobe (Tuesday, October 8).