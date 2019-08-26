NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rassie yet to decide on 'dynamic' Bok standby list

2019-08-26 21:51
Dillyn Leyds (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed in Johannesburg on Monday that Rynhardt Elstadt was identified as the likely replacement for Siya Kolisi had his captain not been passed fit for the 2019 World Cup in Japan, but he was not able to confirm his official standby list for the tournament just yet. 

Erasmus named his 31-man squad for the global showpiece at the SuperSport studios in Sandton, and Elstadt was the unlucky omission.

He is expected to be one of the players named on the official standby list, but Erasmus confirmed on Monday that he need a little more time before confirming what that list is. 

Much of that probably has to do with the fact that Western Province have been knocked out of the Currie Cup. 

Wilco Louw, Scarra Ntubeni, Dillyn Leyds and Damian Willemse are all Western Province players in the Bok mix who did not crack the nod to Japan, and Erasmus was likely banking on seeing them in action in the Currie Cup semi-finals this weekend. 

Willemse is set for a short-term loan at Saracens, while Louw is off for a stint at Toulon. 

Erasmus said he would confirm his standby list in due course, but he wants to see how some of the players go in this weekend's Currie Cup action.

Marvin Orie, Thomas du Toit, Andre Esterhuizen, Lizo Gqoboka and Marco van Staden will all feature this weekend.

"It is such a dynamic thing at this stage," Erasmus said of his standby list.

"There might be three or four guys that will be added, but I just want to find out about injuries and I want to see about how the Currie Cup games go this weekend.

"There are a few guys who we are asking to go play overseas so they can keep on playing and stay fit.

"Like the Western Province guys who fall out, you can imagine a guy who is on the standby list but now he hasn't played rugby.

"It's great that some of their guys are going to get loaned out overseas so that they stay fit there.

"The moment that it's official, I will send that list out to you and you will know who is on standby."

The Boks, meanwhile, play their first match at RWC 2019 against defending champions and pre-tournament favourites New Zealand in Yokohama on September 21.

Springboks' 31-man Rugby World Cup squad:

Forwards (17)

Schalk Brits (Bulls), Lood de Jager (Bulls), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Stormers), Eben Etzebeth (Stormers), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Vincent Koch (Saracens, England), Siya Kolisi (captain, Stormers), Francois Louw (Bath, England), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Lions), Bongi Mbonambi (Stormers), Tendai Mtawarira (Sharks), Franco Mostert (Gloucester, England), Trevor Nyakane (Bulls), Kwagga Smith (Lions), RG Snyman (Bulls), Duane Vermeulen (Bulls)

Backs (14)

Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Damian de Allende (Stormers), Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks, England), Warrick Gelant (Bulls), Elton Jantjies (Lions), Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse, France), Jesse Kriel (Bulls), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), S'bu Nkosi (Sharks), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz, Japan), Handre Pollard (Bulls), Cobus Reinach (Northampton Saints, England), Frans Steyn (Montpellier, France)

Read more on:    springboks  |  rwc 2019  |  rassie erasmus  |  cape town  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Etzebeth denies assault, racist slur in Langebaan Pub owner gives version of alleged Eben Etzebeth incident Rassie names Springbok Rugby World Cup squad Popular SABC sports analyst David Kekana dies Star Springbok apologises to team-mates after failed doping test
Boks slip in World Rugby rankings Proteas skipper Faf joins Kent for Vitality Blast OPINION | King Stokes enters a realm of his own Rassie's RWC Boks: Even better by 2023? Mzansi Super League extends deal with international rights holder

Fixtures
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v Canada, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

How will the Springboks fare at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: In Conversation with Caster Semenya
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 