NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rassie: Willemse will get another Bok chance soon

2018-11-08 19:25
Damian Willemse (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says that Damian Willemse will get another Springbok opportunity soon.

READ: Rassie: We didn't want to risk picking Etzebeth

The 20-year-old started last weekend's 12-11 loss to England at Twickenham at fullback, but he has been left out of the matchday squad completely for this weekend's clash against France in Paris. 

Willie le Roux returns to the No 15 jersey while, on the bench, Cheslin Kolbe gets a run. 

Willemse was largely impressive against England, and Erasmus said on Thursday that he and scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl were still very much part of the plans moving forward. 

Van Zyl, like Willemse, started against England and has been dropped completely for France with Faf de Klerk back in the side and Embrose Papier on the bench. 

"It’s good to have the experienced players back in the starting team for France," said Erasmus. 

"I thought Damian and Ivan did very well last week against England but you need as much experience as possible playing away from home.

"We are building squad depth for the Rugby World Cup and they will be back in the mix as the tour progresses."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 22:05 (SA time). 

Teams:

France

15 Maxime Medard, 14 Teddy Thomas, 13 Mathieu Bastareaud, 12 Geoffrey Doumayrou, 11 Damian Penaud, 10 Camille Lopez, 9 Baptiste Serin, 8 Louis Picamoles, 7 Arthur Iturria, 6 Wenceslas Lauret, 5 Yoann Maestri, 4 Sebastien Vahaamahina, 3 Cedate Gomes Sa, 2 Guilhem Guirado (captain), 1 Jefferson Poirot 

Substitutes: 16 Camille Chat, 17 Dany Priso, 18 Rabah Slimani, 19 Paul Gabrillagues, 20 Mathieu Babillot, 21 Antoine Dupont, 22 Anthony Belleau, 23 Gael Fickou

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Duane Vermeulen, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Cheslin Kolbe

Read more on:    springboks  |  damian willemse  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

England clash bigger than Lions series, says All Blacks coach Hansen

21 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rassie rushes back 6 overseas Boks for France Test Call for World Rugby to issue statement on Farrell tackle France pick giant No 8 for Springbok Test McIlroy buys Ernie's house, sells his digs for R160m Mostert, Du Toit could start as Bok lock duo
ATP Finals: How Kevin Anderson stacks up Proteas: ‘Press-on’ batsman would aid series kill World's best T20 bowler ready for Durban stint France pick giant No 8 for Springbok Test Goosen confirms participation on PGA Senior Tour

Fixtures
Saturday, 10 November 2018
France v South Africa, Stade de France 18:00
France v South Africa, Stade de France 22:05
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which of the five nominees for 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year deserves the award most?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Stone attempts 500-ball hole-in-one challenge
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 