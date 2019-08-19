NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rassie will take 3 scrumhalves to World Cup

2019-08-19 08:47
Cobus Reinach
Cobus Reinach (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will pick three specialist scrumhalves in his Rugby World Cup squad, a report indicates.

Some pundits have suggested that the Boks could go into the World Cup with only two specialist scrumhalves - Faf de Klerk and Herschel Jantjies - with utility back Cheslin Kolbe as a possible back-up.

However, according to Afrikaans newspaper Rapport, Erasmus will not go down that route as scrumhalf is a position he feels requires specialists.

This means De Klerk, Jantjies and Cobus Reinach are all expected to crack a nod in Erasmus' 31-man World Cup squad.

Meanwhile, a Springbok training squad of 36 players assembled in Bloemfontein on Sunday for a four-day Rugby World Cup camp as part of their preparations for the global tournament which starts next month in Japan.

The camp is designed to refocus the group on the World Cup campaign.

Erasmus will name his World Cup squad next Monday (August 26).

The 36-man Springbok squad who have assembled for the RWC camp in Bloemfontein are:

Forwards (21)

Schalk Brits (Bulls), Lood de Jager (Bulls), Thomas du Toit (Sharks), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Stormers), Rynhardt Elstadt (Toulouse, France), Eben Etzebeth (Stormers), Lizo Gqoboka (Bulls), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Vincent Koch (Saracens, England), Siya Kolisi (Stormers), Francois Louw (Bath, England), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Lions), Bongi Mbonambi (Stormers), Tendai Mtawarira (Sharks), Franco Mostert (Gloucester, England), Trevor Nyakane (Bulls), Marvin Orie (Lions), Kwagga Smith (Lions), RG Snyman (Bulls), Duane Vermeulen (Bulls)

Backs (15)

Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Damian de Allende (Stormers), Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks, England), André Esterhuizen (Sharks), Warrick Gelant (Bulls), Elton Jantjies (Lions), Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse, France), Jesse Kriel (Bulls), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Sbu Nkosi (Sharks), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz, Japan), Handré Pollard (Bulls), Cobus Reinach (Northampton Saints, England), Frans Steyn (Montpellier, France)

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Pretoria Test: Have these five Boks blown it? 36-player Bok squad gathers in Bloem for RWC camp 37 Boks leaving for Bloem camp, where 6 will be cut 5 talking points: Springboks v Argentina Mallett: Boks fortunate to escape with win
Several Titans retained ahead of 2nd MSL edition Cricket SA wishes Domingo well in Bangladesh role Fortress Eden Park: the All Blacks by the numbers Kyrgios resurrects Nadal feud in Cincinnati video defence Orlando Pirates coach quits

Fixtures
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v Canada, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Did the Springboks' performance against the All Blacks in Wellington change your belief in who will win the Rugby World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: In Conversation with Caster Semenya
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 