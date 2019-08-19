Rassie will take 3 scrumhalves to World Cup

Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will pick three specialist scrumhalves in his Rugby World Cup squad, a report indicates.



Some pundits have suggested that the Boks could go into the World Cup with only two specialist scrumhalves - Faf de Klerk and Herschel Jantjies - with utility back Cheslin Kolbe as a possible back-up.

However, according to Afrikaans newspaper Rapport, Erasmus will not go down that route as scrumhalf is a position he feels requires specialists.

This means De Klerk, Jantjies and Cobus Reinach are all expected to crack a nod in Erasmus' 31-man World Cup squad.

Meanwhile, a Springbok training squad of 36 players assembled in Bloemfontein on Sunday for a four-day Rugby World Cup camp as part of their preparations for the global tournament which starts next month in Japan.

The camp is designed to refocus the group on the World Cup campaign.

Erasmus will name his World Cup squad next Monday (August 26).

The 36-man Springbok squad who have assembled for the RWC camp in Bloemfontein are:

Forwards (21)

Schalk Brits (Bulls), Lood de Jager (Bulls), Thomas du Toit (Sharks), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Stormers), Rynhardt Elstadt (Toulouse, France), Eben Etzebeth (Stormers), Lizo Gqoboka (Bulls), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Vincent Koch (Saracens, England), Siya Kolisi (Stormers), Francois Louw (Bath, England), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Lions), Bongi Mbonambi (Stormers), Tendai Mtawarira (Sharks), Franco Mostert (Gloucester, England), Trevor Nyakane (Bulls), Marvin Orie (Lions), Kwagga Smith (Lions), RG Snyman (Bulls), Duane Vermeulen (Bulls)

Backs (15)

Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Damian de Allende (Stormers), Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks, England), André Esterhuizen (Sharks), Warrick Gelant (Bulls), Elton Jantjies (Lions), Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse, France), Jesse Kriel (Bulls), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Sbu Nkosi (Sharks), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz, Japan), Handré Pollard (Bulls), Cobus Reinach (Northampton Saints, England), Frans Steyn (Montpellier, France)