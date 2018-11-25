NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rassie: Wales outplayed us

2018-11-25 12:11

Cape Town - Springbok coach, Rassie Erasmus was praised Wales for their 20-11 victory over the Springboks in Cardiff on Saturday.

Siya: Wales made it difficult for us

After leading 14-3 at half-times, Wales closed out the match, weathering a fierce Springbok fightback that saw them close the gap to 14-11 with a quarter of the match left. 

Erasmus said afterwards the Welsh were the better team and he offered no excuses after the Springboks’ disappointing end to the international season.

“Today was perhaps the first time that I felt we were outplayed after we were always in with a chance in all our other games,” was the forthright assessment from Erasmus. 

“They came with no surprises and we knew exactly what they were going to do, but I felt we didn’t adjust our plan like we should have. Wales were good with their kicking game and solid in defence and although we created opportunities our finishing and discipline let us down,” he added.

Siya: Wales made it tough for us

2018-11-25 10:00

