Rassie: There will be changes for Bloemfontein

Cape Town - Despite having pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in their history, the Springboks could go into Saturday's second Test against England in Bloemfontein with a couple of changes to their starting line-up.

That was confirmed by coach Rassie Erasmus on Monday as he spoke about the importance of trying new things between now and the Rugby World Cup next year.

The Boks have come through the first Test against England unscathed from an injury perspective, but Erasmus is still looking to make "subtle" alterations.

"It is very tempting to stick with the same guys and give us the best chance of winning on Saturday," Erasmus said.

"Obviously we want to win, but we'll have to try a few things.

"After this game there are only 16 matches left to that World Cup.

"Week by week we will have to try new things and this week again. It won't be major changes in the team but there will be one, two or three subtle changes."

One of those changes could see hooker Schalk Brits come into the matchday 23 at the expense of Akker van der Merwe.