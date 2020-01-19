Cape Town - Bulls scrum coach Daan Human is reportedly set to replace Matt Proudfoot as the Springboks' forwards' guru.

Proudfoot, who received wide praise for his role in laying the platform at scrum-time for the Springboks' Rugby World Cup victory in Japan last year, has joined Eddie Jones' England set-up after his contract with SA Rugby expired - and wasn't renewed.

According to the Rapport newspaper, former Springbok coach and now SA Rugby Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, has been in negotiations with the Bulls as to Human's availability.

The negotiations, which would see Human remain involved with the Pretoria franchise, are said to be at an advanced stage.

Human, 43, played 26 matches for the Stormers before heading to French Top 14 giants Toulouse where he made 169 appearances. He also has four Springbok caps to his name.

Although yet to be confirmed by SA Rugby, it appears a foregone conclusion that Jacques Nienaber will replace Erasmus as Springbok coach.

- Compiled by Garrin Lambley