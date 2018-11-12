Rassie talks up Scotland's 3 South African 'friends'

Cape Town - There are three South African-born players in the Scotland squad that will take on the Springboks in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Allan Dell, WP Nel and Josh Strauss are all in coach Gregor Townsend's squad as Scotland look to beat the Boks for the first time since 2010.

Whenever the Boks are in Europe they find themselves up against opponents who were born in SA and moved abroad, and this weekend will be no different.

"I know WP really well from our Western Province days and what they’ve done is just like CJ Stander did in Ireland. It’s a trend that that’s the way world rugby is going to go," Erasmus said on Monday.



"I’m very happy for them. We’d like to beat them, but they are friends of ours. We don’t hate them."

Erasmus is also familiar with Scotland coach Townsend, with the pair having clashed in the then-PRO12 when Erasmus was with Munster and Townsend with Glasgow.

"Gregor Townsend is someone I coached against four times in a season and none of them were easy games," Erasmus said.

"I know how he coaches and his style is definitely about producing a fit and well-organised team – a team that can test you in all facets of the game. I’ve coached against him a lot to know this is going to be a tough Test."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 19:20 (SA time).