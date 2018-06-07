Rassie sweats on Nyakane as side to face England named

Cape Town -
S’busiso Nkosi, Aphiwe Dyantyi and RG Snyman will make their Springbok
debuts on Saturday when South Africa face England in the opening Test of
their three-Test series in Johannesburg.
The exciting wing pair and imposing young lock were included in a
revamped Springbok team for the clash at Ellis Park, which
starts at 17:05. The Boks will also be skippered by a new captain in
Siya Kolisi.
Saturday’ starting team is a completely revamped combination from the
side that lost by a narrow margin to Wales last Saturday in Washington,
with only Wilco Louw possibly starting again if Trevor Nyakane is not
cleared to play.
Nyakane, who is nursing a rib injury, has been bracketed with Louw and
will be given until Friday when a call on his inclusion will be made.
Experienced fullback Willie le Roux and lively scrumhalf Faf de Klerk
were included in the starting team, while Duane Vermeulen has been named
at No 8. Le Roux, who like De Klerk last played for the Springboks in
2016, provides valuable experience to a new-look back trio with Nkosi
and Dyantyi.
De Klerk, who had an outstanding season with English Premiership side
Sale Sharks, partners Handré Pollard at halfback, while Vermeulen teams
up with Jean-Luc du Preez and captain Kolisi in the loose forward
combination.
The uncapped Snyman has been a steady force for the Bulls this
year and he deservedly earns his first Springbok cap as lock partner to
the industrious Franco Mostert, while Pieter-Steph du Toit will play off
the bench.
Tendai Mtawarira (prop) is now just one Test away from a century of
Springbok caps after he was named to start next to Bongi Mbonambi in the
front row.
SA Rugby’s Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, said the Springbok match 23 is an exciting combination.
“We have some good experienced players while there are some really
exciting young men who have earned their opportunity to play for the
Springboks,” said Erasmus.
“I am especially pleased for the three newcomers, Aphiwe, Sbu and RG,
and I am looking forward to see how they will perform in tough Test
match conditions against a formidable opponent.”
According to Erasmus his side know what to expect from England, whom he
described as a very well-drilled team under the leadership of Eddie
Jones.
“England are a top-class, quality side and they will do doubt be very
determined to be successful in this series, and with us desperate for
success as well it means that the supporters can expect a really good
Test match Saturday,” said Erasmus.
“We have prepared as well as we could and the players are looking
forward to playing in front of our passionate supporters in
Johannesburg.”
Teams:
South Africa
15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Trevor Nyakane/Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira
Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw/Thomas du Toit, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Warrick Gelant
England
TBA