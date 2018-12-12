Rassie: Stick played a big role in 2018

Cape
Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has
praised the work done by assistant coach Mzwandile Stick during the year.
Having been the Bok backline
coach under Allister Coetzee in 2016, Stick was then axed from the coaching
team for 2017 with Coetzee instead turning to Cheetahs coach Franco
Smith.
Erasmus, however, made the
decision to go back to Stick when his tenure started this year, though he did
not bring him in as backline coach.
Instead, Stick has been tasked
with worth working exclusively with off-the-ball movements and positions on
both defence and attack.
"When Mzwandile Stick was
appointed, in my opinion he was never a backline coach, not at that level
yet," Erasmus explained in an exclusive interview with SuperSport
commentator Matthew Pearce.
"His expertise was off the
ball work and that came from his Sevens background.
"I sat down with him and
discussed it all in detail.
"After the England series
Eddie Jones said that our work of the ball had been brilliant, and that for me
was total vindication of the guy's talents.
"I think he played a big
role."
Under Erasmus, the Boks won 7 of their 14 Test matches in 2018.