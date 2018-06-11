Rassie shocks with call-up for retired Brits

Cape Town - Hooker Schalk Brits has been added to the Springbok squad and has already joined the group in Bloemfontein, it was confirmed on Monday.

Rassie Erasmus, the Director of Rugby at SA Rugby, believes that Brits can play a similar role in the current Springbok set-up such as experienced players Duane Vermeulen and Willie le Roux.

“We are busy with building experience, continuity and capacity towards the Rugby World Cup, so we want our young players rubbing shoulders with experienced players such as Duane, Vermeulen and Willie le Roux,” explained Erasmus.

“I want Schalk to perform a similar role, because he has extensive inside knowledge and plenty of experience from playing for Saracens in the English and European conditions. It’s a great way for our younger guys to learn the trade of international rugby from these guys.”

Brits, 37, retired from rugby last month after a nine-year stint at Saracens.

He has 10 Test caps to his name.

The Springbok team to face England in the second Test in Bloemfontein’s Toyota Stadium will be named on Thursday at 13:00.

