Springboks

Rassie set for SA Rugby contract extension

2020-02-17 08:26
Rassie Erasmus
Rassie Erasmus (Getty Images)
Cape Town - SA Rugby has reportedly offered director of rugby Rassie Erasmus a contract extension.

Rapport indicated on Sunday that the governing body offered Erasmus a contract extension until 2023.

Erasmus' lawyer, Frikkie Erasmus, told the Afrikaans publication that talks of extending his contract were at an advanced stage and expected to be finalised this week.

At the time of Erasmus' appointment at the beginning of 2018, it was said that he signed a six-year deal until 2023 but the parties eventually settled on a four-year deal until 2021.

Last week, rumours surfaced that the English RFU was interested in acquiring Erasmus' services but it looks like SA Rugby has moved quickly to erase any doubts over Erasmus' future.

Erasmus, who masterminded South Africa's World Cup triumph in Japan last year, has since taken a back seat from the head coaching duties, with Jacques Nienaber named as the new Springbok head coach.

In his current role, Erasmus still oversees the Springbok management team, which also comprises Deon Davids (forwards coach) and Daan Human (scrum coach), Mzwandile Stick (backline coach) and Felix Jones (European-based attack consultant).

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

sa rugby  |  springboks  |  rassie erasmus  |  rugby

 

