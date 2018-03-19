NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rassie only in charge for 2 years?

2018-03-19 09:57
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Rassie Erasmus may only fulfil the role of Springbok coach for two seasons, a report indicates.

Erasmus, who was confirmed as Springbok coach earlier this month, has a six-year contract with SA Rugby which also includes his role as the organisation’s director of rugby.

But according to Netwerk24, the chances are "good" that Erasmus will only coach the Springboks until after the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, after which he will focus on his director of rugby role.

Erasmus is expected to play a major role in deciding who will then replace him as Bok coach.

He has been tasked with resurrecting the national team's fortunes after two tumultuous seasons under the guidance of Allister Coetzee.

In the 2016 and 2017 seasons, the Springboks won only 11 out of 25 Tests - a 44% win-record that ultimately led to the dismissal of Coetzee.

Read more on:    sa rugby  |  springboks  |  rassie erasmus  |  rugby
