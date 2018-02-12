NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rassie on fact-finding mission abroad

2018-02-12 09:03
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby’s director of rugby, is hard at work with his preparations for the upcoming international season.

With Allister Coetzee no longer in charge of the Springboks, Erasmus looks likely to take charge of the national team until at least next year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.

According to Netwerk24, Erasmus was in London over the weekend where he attended the Six Nations clash between Eddie Jones' England side and Wales at Twickenham.

During his time in England, Erasmus reportedly also entered into discussions with a number of overseas-based Springboks who he reckons could play a part at the showpiece in Japan next year.

The players believed to be on Erasmus’ radar include Vincent Koch (Saracens), Willie le Roux and Juan de Jongh (both Wasps), Faf de Klerk (Sale), Frans Steyn, Bismarck du Plessis, Jan Serfontein (all Montpellier), Duane Vermeulen and JP Pietersen (both Toulon) and Pat Lambie (Racing 92).

Following his European trip, Erasmus is heading to Japan where he will scout the rugby stadiums, available training facilities as well as hotel accommodation for the Springboks to use during the World Cup.

Erasmus’ first task as Bok mentor is a three-Test series against England in June.

The first Test is scheduled for Ellis Park in Johannesburg on June 9, followed by Tests at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein (June 16) and Newlands in Cape Town (June 23).

