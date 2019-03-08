NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rassie not getting carried away with Brits form

2019-03-08 14:03
Schalk Brits (Gallo)
Schalk Brits (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Bulls hooker Schalk Brits has made a superb start to Super Rugby 2019, but Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is not getting carried away.

Lured out of retirement in 2018, Brits put pen to paper with the Bulls ahead of this year's tournament and is looking to get through the campaign to prove to Erasmus that he can be entrusted with going to the Rugby World Cup in Japan in September. 

Brits is very much in the World Cup mix, with the Bok coach valuing his experience and leadership qualities. 

The 37-year-old still needs to show that he deserves to be in the squad on ability alone, though, and he went a long way towards showing that he still has what it takes by putting in a massive performance in last weekend's 30-12 win over the Lions at Loftus. 

Erasmus, though, knows there is still a long season ahead.

"I really think what Schalk brings to the party is a lot of mentorship for other players. When he does well it is great, but it is the third game of Super Rugby," the coach said this week.

"He is an old guy and there will be questions over whether the body can hold up. They (Bulls) have a lot of tough matches and they will have to manage him well.

"Akker (Van der Merwe) has done really well, so it's nice to have four hookers in contention and all of them are playing well."

The Bulls take on the Sharks at Loftus on Saturday. 

Kick-off is at 17:15

Teams:

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Dylan Sage, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Ivan van Zyl 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Tim Agaba, 6 Jannes Kirsten, 5 Jason Jenkins, 4 Hanro Liebenberg, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Paul Schoeman, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw

Sharks

15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10.Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Wian Vosloo, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Gideon Koegelenberg, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira 

Substitutes: 16 Fezokhule ‘Fez’ Mbatha, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Andre Esterhuizen, 23 Curwin Bosch

Read more on:    bulls  |  springboks  |  super rugby  |  pretoria  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Reynecke on stroke recovery: 'I was basically dead 3 times' Du Preez explains surprise selections for Loftus Proteas must restore Duminy in PE Proteas: Morris may be in right place … outside Stunning Rebels fightback floors Brumbies
Ethienne Reynecke chats to Sport24 Pretorius won't lie down in Proteas all-rounder race Liverpool title win will not heal Gerrard's 'wound' Ruan Ackermann pens new deal with Gloucester Eastern Cape consortium acquires ownership of Southern Kings

Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Following the conclusion of the various end of year tours to Europe, who is your favourite for the 2019 Rugby World Cup title?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 