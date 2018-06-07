NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rassie: No mental scars from Wales defeat

2018-06-07 09:49
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo)
Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is not worried that his team will lack preparation for Saturday’s series-opener against England in Johannesburg.

A 26-man Springbok squad left for America last week for a Test against Wales in Washington DC.

However, 15 players stayed behind in Johannesburg to prepare for the opening Test against England this weekend.

The Boks lost 22-20 to Wales last Saturday but Erasmus feels they won’t carry any mental scars of that defeat into the England series.

“The guys who travelled to America flew on the Wednesday. I stayed behind and flew on the Thursday so on the Thursday I still had a practice session with the guys who stayed behind,” Erasmus was quoted as saying by Netwerk24.

“The 15 guys who stayed behind have focused on the England Test since (last) Thursday. The guys who stayed behind do not have a ‘losing mentality’, so I don’t think it (the Wales loss) will have an impact on Saturday’s Test. We’ve now had about 10 days of preparation, so I believe we’ll be better prepared on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, it was confirmed on Wednesday that hooker Bismarck du Plessis and centre Frans Steyn will not take part in the England series due to injuries.

An SA Rugby statement said the players were injured playing for Montpellier in the French Top 14 final against Castres last weekend. It was not revealed what injuries the duo suffered.

There is also concern over the availability of tighthead prop Trevor Nyakane, who is struggling with a rib injury.

Erasmus will name his side at 11:30 on Thursday.

READ: Mystery surrounds Bismarck, Steyn injuries

Brodie Retallick ruled out for 6 weeks

2018-06-07 08:55

