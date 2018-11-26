NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rassie names 13 Springboks in Barbarians squad

2018-11-26 10:35
Siya Kolisi
Siya Kolisi (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Head coach Rassie Erasmus has named 13 of his South African tourists in the Barbarians group preparing to face Argentina on Saturday. 

They include World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year Aphiwe Dyantyi and Player of the Year nominee Malcolm Marx. 

The rest of the Springboks contingent is backs Damian de Allende, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel and Handre Pollard, and forwards Schalk Brits, Lood de Jager, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Malcolm Marx, Trevor Nyakane and Sikhumbuzo Notshe. 

There are players from seven other nations in the invitation side’s cosmopolitan squad for the Killik Cup match at Twickenham on December 1. 

Scrum half Frank Lomani joins the club after playing a key role in Fiji’s historic 21-14 win against France. 

Argentina legend Juan Miguel Leguizamon lines up against the Pumas four years on from leading the Barbarians to victory over England. 

New Zealand’s Wyatt Crockett joins the squad at the end of his distinguished Crusaders and All Blacks career.  

And there are two players capped by Australia in Bordeaux-Begles lock Luke Jones and Melbourne Rebels wing Tom English.

In keeping with the Barbarians' traditions there are two uncapped players in the Chiefs’ Australian fly half Jack Debreczeni and the Crusaders flanker Jordan Taufua.

Barbarians squad: 

Backs

Tomasso Benvenuti (Benetton & Italy)

Damian de Allende (Stormers & South Africa)

Jack Debreczeni (Chiefs)

Aphiwe Dyantyi (Lions & South Africa)

Tom English (Rebels & Australia)

Leon Fukofuka (Auckland & Tonga)

Elton Jantjies (Lions & South Africa)

Jesse Kriel (Bulls & South Africa)

Frank Lomani (Rebels & Fiji)

Handre Pollard (Bulls & South Africa) 

Forwards

Schalk Brits (Stormers & South Africa)

Wyatt Crockett (Crusaders & New Zealand)

Lood de Jager (Bulls & South Africa)

Pieter-Steph du Toit (Stormers & South Africa)

Luke Jones (Bordeaux Begles & Australia)

Steven Kitshoff (Stormers & South Africa)

Siya Kolisi (Stormers & South Africa)

Juan Miguel Leguizamon (Jaguares & Argentina)

Malcolm Marx (Lions & South Africa)

Alexandre Menini (Lyon & France)

Trevor Nyakane (Bulls & South Africa)

Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Stormers & South Africa)

Jordan Taufua (Crusaders)

springboks  |  barbarians  |  rassie erasmus  |  rugby
Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

