Rassie: Meeting transformation targets 'not difficult'

Cape
Town - He is only two games into his Springbok coaching career, but
already Rassie
Erasmus has taken significant steps in facilitating
transformation in the national team.
Erasmus has been set a target of
ensuring that at least 45% of
his team selections in 2018 are players of colour, while the expectation from
government is that at least 50% of
the squad that travels to the World Cup in Japan next year must be players of
colour.
Against Wales last weekend there
were 11 players of colour in the matchday 23 while that number has been met
again for Saturday's clash against England in Johannesburg.
That number might drop down to 10
if Trevor Nyakane is ruled out with injury, but so far Erasmus is ticking the
right boxes.
Erasmus has also picked Siya
Kolisi as South Africa's first black Test captain.
When asked if it was tricky to
select a team with transformation targets in mind, Erasmus said the planning
over the past few months had made it easy.
"It was really not
difficult. We have been following these players in Super Rugby closely and were
in contact with them and their coaches," he said.
"There was a lot we worked
on with winning in mind and with building squad depth and transformation in
mind.
"It wasn't something that we
had to sort out last week, we've been doing this for the past four or five
months. I'm very comfortable with the way we had to select the team."
Erasmus added that his selection
of Kolisi as captain was based solely on merit.
"He is humble, quiet,
physical and he does his thing on his own," Erasmus said.
"I'm really excited about
what Siya can offer us ... he can be very proud."
Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:05.
Teams:
South
Africa
15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi,
13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9
Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain),
5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Trevor Nyakane/Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1
Tendai Mtawarira
Substitutes: 16 Akker van der
Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw/Thomas du Toit, 19 Pieter-Steph du
Toit, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Warrick
Gelant
England
15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13
Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 11 Mike Brown, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben
Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Chris Robshaw, 5 Nick Isiekwe, 4 Maro
Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako Vunipola
Substitutes: 16 Luke
Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Brad Shields, 20 Nathan
Hughes, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Piers Francis, 23 Denny Solomona