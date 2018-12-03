NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rassie: Kolisi will captain Boks at 2019 RWC

2018-12-03 11:43
Siya Kolisi (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has given his backing to the team’s captain Siya Kolisi.

After being named the first black Springbok captain, Kolisi led the Boks in 13 of their 14 Tests in 2018.

The Boks won seven of the 13 Tests under Kolisi’s leadership and Erasmus has backed the 27-year-old heading into next year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.

“There are still some people who would love to see the Boks fail... some people still upset about the past... Siya doesn’t get positive feedback everywhere he goes,” Erasmus told England’s Daily Mirror.

“But the way he's handled it so far... I’ve got no doubt that... barring injury or something really bad going wrong, he’ll be our captain through to Japan.”

Kolisi featured in Erasmus’ Barbarians line-up that beat Argentina 38-35 at Twickenham over the weekend.

Erasmus picked 13 Springboks in his match-day squad for the year-end clash.

READ: Rassie on Jantjies drop: ‘We learnt lessons from England loss'

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Cycling fraternity shocked by death of veteran commentator WATCH: 'Crazy' Lood de Jager leads Barbarians in song Rassie on Jantjies drop: ‘We learnt lessons from England loss’ Muir wanted Bosch, not Du Preez, at No 10 for Sharks Matfield closing in on Bulls head coach job
Rassie: Kolisi will captain Boks at 2019 RWC Rassie on Jantjies drop: ‘We learnt lessons from England loss’ SA to consider hosting 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Aiken concerned over SA Open sponsor struggles Banyana Banyana receive heroes' welcome

Fixtures
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v TBC, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Following the conclusion of the various end of year tours to Europe, who is your favourite for the 2019 Rugby World Cup title?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 