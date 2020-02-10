Rassie joins Twitter, pours cold water on ditching Boks for England

Cape Town - SA Rugby's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus joined Twitter over the weekend and used the social media platform to seemingly pour cold water on reports linking him to the top England job.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported on Sunday that Erasmus had been in talks with the RFU who were believed to be keen on him becoming the next England head coach.

Later in the day, Erasmus posted an inspirational video which was made prior to last year's World Cup final, as well as writing: "Not sure I would know what to say to any other team before a World Cup Final. Not Happening!!!"

There were rumours that the Twitter account was fake, but a spokesperson for SA Rugby confirmed to SA Rugbymag that the account was that of Erasmus.

The RFU on Sunday also denied they were in talks with Erasmus.

"The reports are 100% inaccurate. There has been no meeting. There have been no talks whatsoever about any position at the RFU," RFU CEO Bill Sweeney told Rugby World.



Erasmus masterminded South Africa's 32-12 Rugby World Cup final win over Eddie Jones' England in Yokohama last year.



But he has since taken a back seat from the head coaching duties, with Jacques Nienaber named as the new Springbok head coach.

In his current role, Erasmus still oversees the Springbok management team, which also comprises Deon Davids (forwards coach ) and Daan Human (scrum coach), Mzwandile Stick (backline coach) and Felix Jones (European-based attack consultant).