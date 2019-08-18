NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rassie: It's nice to learn when you're winning

2019-08-18 07:50
Rassie Erasmus
Rassie Erasmus (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Rassie Erasmus breathed a sigh of relief and confirmed that his 2019 Springbok squad continued on a trajectory of progress following a 24-18 victory over Argentina at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday.

Sbu Nkosi scored both the Boks’ tries, while Elton Jantjies kicked five from six as he contributed a conversion and four penalty goals.

Erasmus, the director of rugby at SA Rugby, admitted that the result was a case of winning ugly, but that the game had gone pretty much to expectations.

"All week, I knew it was going to be a grind and that it wasn’t going to be a free-flowing game," he said.

"Argentina could have beaten New Zealand this season with that maul at the end, and they lost to Australia by six and they could have won that game as well, and I knew they were going to come for us.

"They were very well prepared and played so well and if they had won I would have been sitting here saying they deserved to win. I wouldn’t have moaned if they had – they played really well.

"But it’s nice to learn when you’re winning. We had some things confirmed and learnt other things about combinations.

"We did some good things and some bad things. The bad things were giving away stupid penalties and the intercept pass – not that it was Cobus Reinach’s or one person’s fault – and letting them off the hook at times.

"But we ground it out and I was pleased with the last 15 minutes and the way we finished."

Read more on:    springboks  |  rwc 2019  |  rassie erasmus  |  pretoria  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Below par Boks grind out Pumas win in Farewell Test All Blacks demolish Wallabies to retain Bledisloe Cup Rob Marawa recovering after 3rd heart attack scare, placed in ICU 37 Boks leaving for Bloem camp, where 6 will be cut Injured Springbok Dyantyi likely to miss World Cup
Several Titans retained ahead of 2nd MSL edition Cricket SA wishes Domingo well in Bangladesh role Fortress Eden Park: the All Blacks by the numbers Kyrgios resurrects Nadal feud in Cincinnati video defence Orlando Pirates coach quits

Fixtures
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v Canada, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Did the Springboks' performance against the All Blacks in Wellington change your belief in who will win the Rugby World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: In Conversation with Caster Semenya
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 