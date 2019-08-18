Rassie: It's nice to learn when you're winning

Cape Town - Rassie
Erasmus breathed a sigh of relief and confirmed that his 2019 Springbok squad
continued on a trajectory of progress following a 24-18 victory over Argentina at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday.
Sbu Nkosi
scored both the Boks’ tries, while Elton Jantjies kicked five from six as he
contributed a conversion and four penalty goals.
Erasmus,
the director of rugby at SA Rugby, admitted that the result was a case of
winning ugly, but that the game had gone pretty much to expectations.
"All week,
I knew it was going to be a grind and that it wasn’t going to be a free-flowing
game," he said.
"Argentina
could have beaten New Zealand this season with that maul at the end, and they
lost to Australia by six and they could have won that game as well, and I knew
they were going to come for us.
"They were
very well prepared and played so well and if they had won I would have been
sitting here saying they deserved to win. I wouldn’t have moaned if they had –
they played really well.
"But it’s
nice to learn when you’re winning. We had some things confirmed and learnt
other things about combinations.
"We did
some good things and some bad things. The bad things were giving away stupid
penalties and the intercept pass – not that it was Cobus Reinach’s or one
person’s fault – and letting them off the hook at times.
"But we
ground it out and I was pleased with the last 15 minutes and the way we
finished."