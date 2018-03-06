NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rassie is in rugby heaven, admits jealous Jake

2018-03-06 13:31
Jake White (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Jake White admits he’s “jealous” at the position new national coach Rassie Erasmus finds himself in.

This comes after Erasmus was last week confirmed as the new Springbok coach.

Erasmus has a six-year deal and he will combine his role of national coach with that of SA Rugby’s director of rugby.

White, who coached the Springboks to World Cup glory in 2007, expressed his views via a column for the All Out Rugby website.

“Rassie Erasmus must be the envy of every coach in the world. In South Africa, he’s Mr Rugby,” White wrote. “In this game, if you can take a job where the board wants you, the CEO is your mate and you get everything you ask for, it’s like you’ve died and gone to heaven. It doesn’t get better than that. I’m sure I’m not alone when I say I’m very jealous - Allister Coetzee, Nick Mallett, Rudolf Straeuli and Ian McIntosh must feel the same way."

According to White, Erasmus will struggle to juggle the responsibilities of director of rugby and national coach.

“He’s admitted that he’ll spend 70 percent of his time on the Springboks,” White continued. “Between 2012 and 2016, SA Rugby paid the same director of rugby to spend 100 percent of his time putting systems in place and streamlining pathways for all of the national teams, except the Springboks. Then, during Coetzee’s term, SA Rugby realised that they actually needed a director of rugby and they were very pleased to bring back the guy who had left the job 18 months earlier. And now it’s okay that the director of rugby only spends 30 percent of his time in that role.”

White said he was keen to share his knowledge but was rejected.

“I offered to fill the vacant post of director of rugby for free, only to eventually be told that I wasn’t part of their plans.”

READ Jake White's full column on the All Out Rugby website

Read more on:    sa rugby  |  springboks  |  rassie erasmus  |  jake white  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Brown, Du Preez back youngsters in Vancouver

2018-03-06 13:31

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Warner restrained after alleged De Kock barb about wife Aussies called De Kock a ‘bush pig’ - reports Proteas will nag Warner over wife - Hogg Stop whinging, Warne says as Warner-De Kock row heats up WATCH: Warner, De Kock in ugly spat
Rassie is in rugby heaven, admits jealous Jake 5 players who could captain Rassie's Boks Warner v De Kock detracts from real Kingsmead issues Aussies called De Kock a ‘bush pig’ - reports Blitzboks call up young gun to replace Kok

Vote

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee remains defiant, saying he won't resign despite a shambolic two years at the helm. Your thoughts?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Erasmus' Springbok coaching team
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 