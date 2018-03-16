NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rassie in a 'tough' position - Umaga

2018-03-16 14:11
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Blues coach Tana Umaga has acknowledged that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus faces a “tough” task in his new role.

Erasmus was confirmed as Springbok coach last month and is tasked with resurrecting the national team's fortunes.

Under former coach Allister Coetzee’s guidance, the Springboks won only 11 out of 25 Tests, which translates to a 44% win-record.

Umaga, a former All Black midfielder, spoke exclusively to Sport24 in Cape Town this week as his side prepared to tackle the Stormers at Newlands on Saturday.

When probed on what he thought of Erasmus’s appointment, Umaga responded: “It’s obviously been tough times for Springbok rugby, but there is an air of optimism around Rassie Erasmus’s appointment as Springbok coach. It’s a tough position he’s in - he’s at the head of an international team where everyone wants results. However, Rassie attained some positive results in European rugby with Munster and it will be interesting to watch as his tenure takes shape.”

Umaga, however, added that Eramus would be under constant pressure to perform.

“When it comes to Springbok and South African rugby there is plenty of history and expectation that goes with it. I know a South African side hasn’t won the Super Rugby since the Bulls lifted the trophy in 2010, but it’s a tough competition. It’s difficult to sustain a high level of rugby all the time. However, the Lions have done well and have reached the final for the last two seasons.”

Umaga also acknowledged that New Zealand is in a similar boat to South Africa when it comes to losing players to lucrative overseas deals.

“I can’t talk for South African rugby, but there is definitely a lot of talent out there. However, South African rugby is experiencing a similar thing to what is happening in New Zealand in terms of the fight to retain talent. More and more young players are packing their bags for overseas-based clubs, which is just the way it is now and, to borrow a business term, it comes down to supply and demand.”

READ: Tana Umaga's full Q&A interview with Sport24

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Scotland desperate to end Six Nations on high

28 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Awkward! SBW, Warner check into same hotel Bulls implode in second half shocker Kaplan: Bulls prop deserved red! Proteas Test gates: Durban, PE headache worsens PICS: David Warner and family on safari
Tana Umaga chats to Sport24 Heyneke linked to top job in French Top 14 Kaplan: Bulls prop deserved red! 3 records tumble at ASA senior champs SA ref removed from England v Ireland clash

Vote

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee remains defiant, saying he won't resign despite a shambolic two years at the helm. Your thoughts?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Homeless man cheers on cyclists at CT Cycle Tour
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 