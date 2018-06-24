Rassie hints at Willemse call-up

Cape
Town - Elton Jantjies' struggles at Newlands on
Saturday confirmed that Handre Pollard is South Africa's first-choice flyhalf
by some distance, but coach Rassie Erasmus is still searching for more depth in
the position as preparations for the 2019 World Cup continue.
And, listening to him speak after
Saturday's 25-10 loss to
England, it seems like Erasmus will be calling up 20-year-old Stormers
playmaker Damian
Willemse to play some part in this year's Rugby
Championship.
Willemse has been largely
impressive in Super Rugby so far this season, but he is currently sidelined
with a knee injury that he picked up while on Junior Bok duty at the World
Championship earlier this month.
It is not expected to be a
long-term injury, though, and while Willemse may not play in the Stormers' last
two matches of Super Rugby this year, he should be good to go by the time the
Rugby Championship kicks off on August 18.
Erasmus has been vocal on the
need to try different players and combinations in the build-up to the World
Cup, and he has already handed out 16 Springbok
debuts in his four Tests in charge.
The experimentation continued on
Saturday where Jantjies was backed in the wet while the likes of Warrick
Gelant, Andre Esterhuizen and Chiliboy Ralepelle were also given starts.
While the conditions made life
difficult for everyone, Jantjies struggled more than most and was yanked off
before the hour mark.
Now, Erasmus seems keen to try
somebody else.
At his post-match press
conference, Erasmus mentioned Willemse twice, both times unprompted.
"A guy like Damian Willemse
might come into the mix now," Erasmus said when asked about how much
experimentation Bok fans could expect in the Rugby Championship.
"Eben (Etzebeth) might be
ready, Malcom (Marx) might be ready, Warren Whiteley might be ready.
"We were actually
experimenting today with the Championship in mind, with all respect to England
and the series.
"With a few guys not being
available in the Rugby Championship, like Duane (Vermeulen) and a few other
guys, we’re going to rotate a little bit."
Another option at flyhalf is
Sharks pivot Robert du Preez, who had a horrible debut against Wales in Washington
when his double charge-down cost the Boks late.
Pat Lambie, meanwhile, is also
out injured with a serious knee problem.