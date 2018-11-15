Rassie hands Papier first Bok start

Edinburgh - The Springbok team for Saturday’s third Test of the Outgoing Tour against Scotland in Edinburgh shows six changes, including two personnel changes and two positional switches in the starting lineup, in what promises to be another very tough encounter for the South Africans.

Duane Vermeulen moves back to No 8 in place of the injured Warren Whiteley, while Pieter-Steph du Toit will pack down at blindside flank again, moving from lock, where he started against England and France.

Upfront, RG Snyman will start in the second row for the fourth time in his short international career, due to a decision not to rush Eben Etzebeth back from the injury he sustained against England, and Du Toit’s shift from lock to loose forward.

The only other change to the starting team is at scrumhalf, where Embrose Papier will earn his first starting cap for the Springboks. With Faf de Klerk released back to his club in England, Ivan van Zyl comes into the match-23 as replacement scrumhalf, while Lood de Jager will provide lock cover on the bench.

Whiteley is struggling with a calf strain and because he also won’t be ready for next week’s last tour match in Cardiff in Wales, it was decided to withdraw him from the rest of the tour.

Flyhalf Handré Pollard will become the second most-capped Springbok No 10 when he make his 38th Test appearance on Saturday, surpassing 2007 World Cup winner Butch James’ 37 caps in that position. The most-capped Springbok flyhalf is Morné Steyn, with 64 Tests at pivot.

The Scots have built a formidable home record over the past two seasons under coach Gregor Townsend. Since the start of 2017, they have lost only one of their nine Tests at Murrayfield, which was last year against New Zealand. During this time, they’ve also beaten Ireland, England, Wales, France and Australia at home.

South Africa and Scotland have played each other 16 times at Murrayfield, with the Springboks winning 12 of those Tests for a win percentage of 75%.

Saturday's match kicks-off at 19:20 (SA time).

Teams:

Scotland

15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Tommy Seymour, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Pete Horne, 11 Sean Maitland, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Greig Laidlaw (captain), 8 Ryan Wilson, 7 Hamish Watson, 6 Sam Skinner 5 Jonny Gray, 4 Ben Toolis, 3 WP Nel, 2 Stuart McInally, 1 Gordon Reid

Substitutes: 16 Fraser Brown, 17 Allan Dell, 18 Simon Berghan, 19 Josh Strauss, 20 Jamie Ritchie, 21 Ali Price, 22 Adam Hastings, 23 Chris Harris.

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Cheslin Kolbe