NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rassie: Great that SA players get international opportunities elsewhere

2018-11-16 12:00
Rassie Erasmus (Getty)
Rassie Erasmus (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says he has no problem with South African-born players moving abroad for opportunities that they were not given at home.

The Boks will line up against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday with the hosts fielding no less than three South African-born players in their matchday 23. 

Prop WP Nel starts while another prop in Allan Dell and former Lions loose forward Josh Strauss are on the bench. 

In midfield, Scotland will also field former Stormers centre Huw Jones, who was capped at Test level while living in South Africa. 

It is not uncommon for the Boks to face South African-born players when they are on their end-of-year tour in Europe, and Erasmus says he has no issues with players making the move up north. 

There are reportedly around 400 South African-born rugby players currently plying their trade in Europe. 

"I just think that's the way the modern game goes," Erasmus explained on Thursday after naming his side.

"If a guy like that doesn't get the opportunity in South Africa then it is wonderful for them to play for another country. We're chuffed for them.

"I was the guy who signed WP Nel as a club player at Western Province so I know his talent.

"I don't know Huw Jones that well, but the players know him well. We know most of them. They're good chaps and they deserve their chance and the chance to play international rugby."

Erasmus is expecting a tough clash.

"You can see it is a fit team that knows its systems. What they lack in size they make up for in speed and intensity," he said.

"We know what we're in for ... it's going to be a tough game."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 19:20

Teams:

Scotland

15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Tommy Seymour, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Pete Horne, 11 Sean Maitland, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Greig Laidlaw (captain), 8 Ryan Wilson, 7 Hamish Watson, 6 Sam Skinner 5 Jonny Gray, 4 Ben Toolis, 3 WP Nel, 2 Stuart McInally, 1 Gordon Reid

Substitutes: 16 Fraser Brown, 17 Allan Dell, 18 Simon Berghan, 19 Josh Strauss, 20 Jamie Ritchie, 21 Ali Price, 22 Adam Hastings, 23 Chris Harris.

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Cheslin Kolbe 

Read more on:    springboks  |  scotland  |  rassie erasmus  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: November Tests - Weekend 3

2018-11-16 11:33

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rassie hands Papier first Springbok start Former Blue Bulls coach sacked by Welsh PRO14 side Super Rugby to run uninterrupted in 2019 Anderson: I didn’t adjust well to Federer’s change of pace Rassie: Scottish pace will suit Papier
Bulls confirm Rassie will help pick new Super Rugby coach Baxter nearly settled on Bafana starting line-up Bookies make Boks favourites to beat Scotland WATCH: CSA boss Moroe on SABC's readiness to broadcast MSL History shows Springbok dominance in Scotland

Fixtures
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v TBC, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which of the five nominees for 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year deserves the award most?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 