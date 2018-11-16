Rassie: Great that SA players get international opportunities elsewhere

Cape
Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says
he has no problem with South African-born players moving abroad for
opportunities that they were not given at home.
The Boks will line up against
Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday with the hosts fielding no less than three
South African-born players in their matchday 23.
Prop WP Nel starts while another
prop in Allan Dell and former Lions loose forward Josh Strauss are on the
bench.
In midfield, Scotland will also
field former Stormers centre Huw Jones, who was capped at Test level while
living in South Africa.
It is not uncommon for the Boks
to face South African-born players when they are on their end-of-year tour in
Europe, and Erasmus says he has no issues with players making the move up
north.
There are reportedly around 400
South African-born rugby players currently plying their trade in Europe.
"I just think that's the way
the modern game goes," Erasmus explained on Thursday after naming his
side.
"If a guy like that doesn't
get the opportunity in South Africa then it is wonderful for them to play for
another country. We're chuffed for them.
"I was the guy who signed WP
Nel as a club player at Western Province so I know his talent.
"I don't know Huw Jones that
well, but the players know him well. We know most of them. They're good chaps
and they deserve their chance and the chance to play international rugby."
Erasmus is expecting a tough
clash.
"You can see it is a fit
team that knows its systems. What they lack in size they make up for in speed
and intensity," he said.
"We know what we're in for
... it's going to be a tough game."
Kick-off on Saturday is at 19:20.
Teams:
Scotland
15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Tommy Seymour,
13 Huw Jones, 12 Pete Horne, 11 Sean Maitland, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Greig Laidlaw
(captain), 8 Ryan Wilson, 7 Hamish Watson, 6 Sam Skinner 5 Jonny Gray, 4 Ben
Toolis, 3 WP Nel, 2 Stuart McInally, 1 Gordon Reid
Substitutes: 16 Fraser Brown, 17
Allan Dell, 18 Simon Berghan, 19 Josh Strauss, 20 Jamie Ritchie, 21 Ali Price,
22 Adam Hastings, 23 Chris Harris.
South
Africa
15 Willie le Roux, 14 S’bu Nkosi,
13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9
Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi
(captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1
Steven Kitshoff
Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi,
17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Ivan
van Zyl, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Cheslin Kolbe