Rassie full of praise for rookie Papier

Cape Town - Springbok coach, Rassie Erasmus was full of praise for 21-year-old scrumhalf, Embrose Papier in South Africa's 26-20 win over Scotland on Saturday.

After limited time off the bench during the course of the international season, Papier was handed his first start at Murrayfield.

Despite calls earlier in the season from many pundits for the Bulls scrumhalf to get a start, Erasmus believes the South African brainstrust got their timing just right with Papier's first run-on game.

“I really think that in the case of Embrose, we got it right,” said Erasmus.

“We thought this was the right game for him, on this pitch and the way Scotland play suits him well, and he also handled it very well. Credit must also go to (Springbok assistant coaches) Mzwandile Stick and Swys de Bruin for the way they’ve blooded him into Test match rugby.”

South Africa's final game on tour is on Saturday, November 24 against Wales.

Kick-off is at 17:00 (SA time).