Rassie encouraged by 'Nations Championship' plans

Cape Town - World Rugby on Wednesday looked to remove much of the uncertainty surrounding its proposed 'World League' idea.

According to a statement released by the game's governing body, the Nations Championship, as it would in fact be known, would see the world's top 12 Test nations do battle in a tournament format each year.

The tournament, which would only begin in 2022, would be divided into European and Rest of World conferences, while there would be promotion and relegation structures included.

When asked about the competition at a Newlands press briefing on Tuesday, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was cautious of saying too much.

He has been heavily involved in ironing out a new SA Rugby contract model that will become active from 2020, while this week he has also been facilitating a Bok alignment camp with some of the Stormers players in Cape Town as preparations for the 2019 World Cup continue.

Erasmus does, however, like the idea of every Test match counting for something.

"I did have a discussion with some of our role-players last week and shared some of my inputs," Erasmus said.

"I think there are so many nuts and bolts that must be worked out and I understand how many challenges there are.

"I think it's wonderful what they're trying to achieve to get a global season. I think world rankings will become more relevant and I can understand where they are going with it.

"There are a lot of things that make sense to me, but I don't have all the answers on the challenges."