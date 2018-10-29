NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rassie: Door still open for overseas-based Boks

2018-10-29 11:50
Jan Serfontein (Gallo)
Cape Town - Rassie Erasmus is keeping an eye on a number of overseas-based Springboks ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

That was the message from the national coach ahead of his squad's departure for their end-of-year tour where fixtures against England, France, Scotland and Wales await. 

There are just five overseas-based Boks in Erasmus' current squad, but there are many others who are still on the fringes. 

In Stellenbosch on Friday, Erasmus was asked about Jan Serfontein and Marcel Coetzee, in particular. 

"Everybody fits in. If you play really well, you're hungry, you're desperate to play for the Springboks and you're in form that side ... then everybody is in the mix," Erasmus said.

"Obviously I have to get permission and prove why it is that we need overseas-based players over South African players.

"Is it tactically, the lack of depth, experience? All of those things I have to justify every single time before we make a team selection.

"I'm following Jan closely, I'm following Cobus Reinach closely ... everybody.

"Frans Steyn, Bismarck, Pat Lambie back in February. I'm in contact with those guys and if they're good enough, we will consider them."

The Boks begin their tour with a clash against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Read more on:    springboks  |  rassie erasmus  |  rugby
WATCH: Former Bok skipper John Smit re-watches 2007 RWC final
 
 
