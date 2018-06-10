NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rassie cuts Bok squad ahead of Bloem Test

2018-06-10 14:36
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo)
Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has cut his squad ahead of the second Test against England at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 17:05.

Ox Nche, Jason Jenkins, Kwagga Smith, Nizaam Carr, Travis Ismaiel, Curwin Bosch and Cameron Wright have been released back to their franchises following the opening Test in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed that prop Trevor Nyakane has been withdrawn from the squad because of injury. Nyakane has been troubled with a rib injury and did not play a part in Saturday’s 42-39 victory Ellis Park.

Veteran hooker Bismarck du Plessis and centre Frans Steyn pulled out before the first England Test with mystery injuries.

The Springboks travel to Bloemfontein on Sunday afternoon where they will resume their preparations in an attempt to wrap up the series.

The third and final Test will be played at Newlands in Cape Town on June 23.

Springbok squad

Forwards (18)

Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi (captain), Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Akker van der Merwe, Tendai Mtawarira, Daniel du Preez, Jean-Luc du Preez, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Thomas du Toit, Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, Oupa Mohoje, RG Snyman, Duane Vermeulen

Backs (15)

Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Sibusiso Nkosi, Robert du Preez, Warrick Gelant, Jesse Kriel, Embrose Papier, Handre Pollard, Ivan van Zyl, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Elton Jantjies, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Oita Bank Stadium 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 21:40
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:10
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 21:40
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 02:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Nelspruit Rugby Stadium 21:40
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
