Rassie could call on forgotten Bok duo

Cape Town - Forgotten Springboks Gio Aplon and Cobus Reinach could make a return to the international fold on the team’s year-end tour to Europe.

Netwerk24 reported on Sunday that the duo could be included when coach Rassie Erasmus names his final squad after this weekend's Currie Cup final.

Aplon, 36, currently plays as a fullback for the Toyota Verblitz club in Japan, played the last of his 17 Tests in 2012.

Scrumhalf Reinach, 28, plays for English club Northampton Saints and played the last of his 10 Tests in 2010.

Reinach will provide cover for Faf de Klerk, who appears to be unavailable for the Springboks’ four year-end Tests, while Aplon could come in for Willie le Roux, whose availability is also doubt.

The Boks tackle England (London, November 3), France (Paris, November 10), Scotland (Edinburgh, November 17) and Wales (Cardiff, November 24) on their tour.

