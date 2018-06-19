Rassie backs Bok youngsters to improve defence

Cape Town - The Springboks, over the
last two weekends, have done enough to suggest that there is hope yet.
Back-to-back wins over Eddie Jones' England, who
not so long ago were considered the only nation capable of challenging New
Zealand at next year's Rugby World Cup, have gone a long way towards
extinguishing the disappointment that came in 2016 and 2017.
For all his good intentions, the Allister Coetzee
era will go down as one of the darkest periods in South African rugby
history.
When the decision was taken to part ways with the
former Stormers boss at the end of 2017, South African rugby needed an
injection of something fresh.
Three Tests into Rassie Erasmus' tenure as coach,
that seems to be exactly what has happened.
The first two Tests against England in Johannesburg
and Bloemfontein have seen the Boks play an attacking brand of rugby that was
absent throughout the Coetzee era.
While still paying mind to the traditional
strengths of Bok rugby, Erasmus has this side looking as enterprising as ever
with ball in hand.
The likes of Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux, Aphiwe
Dyantyi and S'bu Nkosi have been particularly exciting when moving forward, and
for the first time in a long time it seems like the Boks have the ability to
hurt opposition sides with quick recycling or turnover ball.
That said, the starts in both Test matches remain a
concern.
In Johannesburg the Boks were 24-3 down in no time
while, in Bloemfontein, they conceded two early tries to go 12-0 down.
The intensity on attack that followed meant that
the Boks could recover, but there are still worries over the defensive
frailties that have existed, especially in the wide channels where England have
found space.
Both Nkosi and Dyantyi have been found wanting at
times, while there are also suggestions that the defensive alignment between Am
and his wings is slightly out of sync.
Whatever it is, Erasmus believes that the problems
will be rectified with time.
"I think it's just experience. It's like
putting a short putt in your back yard; when it's only you watching that putt
you'll nail it every single time," he explained.
"But if you do it in front of 50 000 under
pressure, the only way you can get used to that is to feel it under that
situation and make those mistakes.
"Then you go and do the review and put it
under the same pressure at training sessions and just repeat that process so
that they get used to it."
Am has now played three Tests for the Boks while
Dyantyi and Nkosi have two each.
"They are young, and they'll get it right over
time," Erasmus said.
"It almost cost us the game (in the first
Test), but those guys who made those mistakes scored some wonderful tries as
well. For us as coaches it's about staying calm and giving the guys time to
learn from their mistakes."
While the overall picture is positive, and the
improvement is there for all to see, Erasmus conceded that there was still a
lot to be done.
"On the field I think we've definitely improved
in areas which we thought previously were some of our weaknesses," he
said.
"We're not great yet but I think the kicking
game and aerial skills are getting better and, tactically, I think we are more
or less getting better with the balance between attack and defence."
Erasmus has conceded that there will be a number of
changes made to his side for the 3rd Test in Cape Town on Saturday.
Kick-off is at 17:05.