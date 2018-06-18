NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rassie: Allister's coaching Indaba helped Boks

2018-06-18 14:19
Allister Coetzee (Gallo Images)
Lloyd Burnard

Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has praised the work of his predecessor Allister Coetzee in formulating the highly-publicised coaching Indaba of 2016.

It didn't help him in the end - Coetzee was sacked after just two years at the helm of the national team - but his decision to include all of the country's top coaches, officials and rugby minds in an attempt to streamline South African rugby has now been lauded by Erasmus. 

Coetzee was under massive pressure at the end of 2016 following his first year in charge, having won just four Tests from 12. 

His response was the 'Indaba', which ultimately sought to identify and hone a South African blueprint. 

The aim was to get all of the Super Rugby franchises and unions on the same page, with the common goal to aid the national team and create a pipeline of philosophy from the top to the bottom. 

It was always going to be difficult to get the franchises, who all whom face their own battles, on the same page. 

Looking back, though, Erasmus on Monday praised the work done by Coetzee during his time in charge and said that it helped particularly in developing the skill sets of South African players.

"To Allister and the guys who last year started that Indaba and got the coaches together and chatted about some core fundamentals they wanted to get right, I have no doubt that we are getting players more equipped to attack better," Erasmus said.

"The franchises currently are attacking really well ... all the franchises.

"The skill level on attack is really great and we're just fortunate that South African rugby, and Allister in particular, starting that whole Indaba."

The Boks have shown more enterprise on attack in their last two Tests that Coetzee did throughout his entire tenure, and while Erasmus is keen to keep developing that part of the Bok game, he is realistic about the challenges that Cape Town could provide for the third Test this weekend. 

Having played the first two Tests at altitude, the series now moves to the Western Cape and the coast where a more heavy, wet turf is expected. 

"You know Cape Town, and sometimes you get there and you get 80 minutes of dry weather," Erasmus said.

"It's difficult to predict, but if it's going to be wet and rainy then I think it's going to be typical Test match rugby.

"We would be stupid to try and play a beautiful, running game."

Coetzee, by the end of his two-year stint in charge of the Boks, had won just 11 matches from 25.

