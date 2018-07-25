Rassie adds 8 Sharks to Bok training squad

Cape Town - Lwazi Mvovo is one of eight players from the Sharks who have been added to the Springbok training squad.

They will join the camp on Thursday in Stellenbosch, where the group is currently busy with preparations for the next month’s Rugby Championship.

The Durban-based group consists of four forwards, namely Beast Mtawarira (prop), Thomas du Toit (prop), Akker van der Merwe (hooker) and Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward) and also four backs - Lukhanyo Am (centre), André Esterhuizen (centre), Makazole Mapimpi (wing) and Mvovo (wing).

Players from the Lions will be added to the training squad once they have completed their Super Rugby commitments.

The Gauteng side play the Waratahs in a semi-final match on Saturday in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, Cobus Wiese and JD Schickerling have both been released from the training camp back to the Western Province Currie Cup team.

The Springbok coaching and conditioning staff are managing the workload of the national players after a strenuous Super Rugby campaign, which for instance sees resting periods for several Springboks who were involved in the June internationals.

The updated Springbok training squad (with Sharks players marked in bold):

Forwards:

Jean-Luc du Plessis (Sharks)

Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Stormers)

Thomas du Toit (Sharks)

Eben Etzebeth (Stormers)

Steven Kitshoff (Stormers)

Siya Kolisi (Stormers)

Wilco Louw (Stormers)

Frans Malherbe (Stormers)

Bongi Mbonambi (Stormers)

Salmaan Moerat (Stormers) *

Tendai Mtawarira (Sharks)

Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Stormers)

Trevor Nyakane (Bulls)

Coenie Oosthuizen (Sharks)

RG Snyman (Vodacom Bulls)

Akker van der Merwe (Sharks)

Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls) *

Backs:

Lukhanyo Am (Sharks)

Damian de Allende (Stormers)

André Esterhuizen (Sharks)

Warrick Gelant (Bulls)

Jesse Kriel (Bulls)

Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks)

Lwazi Mvovo (Sharks)

Embrose Papier (Bulls)

Handré Pollard (Bulls)

Ivan van Zyl (Bulls)

Damian Willemse (Stormers) *

* Denotes uncapped players